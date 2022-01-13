VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,733,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,196,436 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 3.26% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $404,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

