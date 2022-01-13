VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 20,907 shares.The stock last traded at $178.63 and had previously closed at $180.26.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average is $200.16.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 20,214.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 363,852 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 50.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.