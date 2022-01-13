VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 20,907 shares.The stock last traded at $178.63 and had previously closed at $180.26.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average is $200.16.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.
About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)
The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.
Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.