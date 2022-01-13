Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Purchased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.3% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWOB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,843,000 after acquiring an additional 175,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,449,000 after buying an additional 806,014 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 586,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,848,000 after buying an additional 196,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,743,000 after buying an additional 34,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,981,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VWOB traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.46. 4,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,596. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.