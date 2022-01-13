Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 860,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,263 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $52,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after buying an additional 5,251,604 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,364,000 after purchasing an additional 797,150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,210,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,545,000 after purchasing an additional 621,805 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $58.31 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

