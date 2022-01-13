Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 507,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,638,323 shares.The stock last traded at $68.04 and had previously closed at $67.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

