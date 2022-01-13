Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 242.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $110.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

