Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.97. 6,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,033. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.