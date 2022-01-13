Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Bought by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $230.89 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.32 and a 52 week high of $249.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.81.

