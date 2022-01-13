Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.2% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,564. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

