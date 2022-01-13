Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Reduced by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,930,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $107.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

