Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $150.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.