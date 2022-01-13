Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.18

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.18 and last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 31295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $3,298,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,856 shares of company stock worth $3,573,604 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

