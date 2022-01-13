Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.69

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 4974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLD. Bank of America initiated coverage on Velo3D in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Velo3D in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Velo3D in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Velo3D alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Velo3D Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.