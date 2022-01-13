Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 41,745 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 655,637 shares.The stock last traded at $30.34 and had previously closed at $32.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.74.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 131,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 593.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

