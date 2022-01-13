Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 142,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,047,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $224.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

