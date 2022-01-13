Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 40,667 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 75.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the third quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 78,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 525,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 104.9% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 293,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,826,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,028,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 343,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,047,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

