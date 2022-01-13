Verso Price Reaches $0.0667 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Verso has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0667 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $125,786.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00061006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00074900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.57 or 0.07597277 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,533.51 or 0.99563156 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00067361 BTC.

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

