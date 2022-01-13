Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $22.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 362,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,822. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. Vertex has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,374.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $202,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 832,602 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vertex by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,754,000 after purchasing an additional 926,044 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,304,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 649,743 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Vertex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after buying an additional 315,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex by 10.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,315,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,745,000 after buying an additional 300,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

