Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Trading Down 3.1%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)’s share price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $8.98. Approximately 3,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 427,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

RBOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $540,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000.

About Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

