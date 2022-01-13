Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 21,987 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,987 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Emerald worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerald by 1,186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares during the period. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Charles sold 21,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $99,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEX stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.89.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 86.06% and a negative net margin of 110.55%.

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

