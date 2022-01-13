Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSTO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Robert M. Tarola bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

