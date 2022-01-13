Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $56.30 on Thursday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $193.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.35.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ZLAB has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.87.

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

