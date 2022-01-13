Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 5,007 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $224,213.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 275.38 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $83.98.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

