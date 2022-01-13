Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,287 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 9,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $584,049.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares worth $2,985,150. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.94.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

