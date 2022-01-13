Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,280 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Hilltop by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Hilltop by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $473.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.28%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

