VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ CIL opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.72. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $41.36 and a 12 month high of $46.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.