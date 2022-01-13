VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CDC opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $53.36 and a 52 week high of $71.44.

