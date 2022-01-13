ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

