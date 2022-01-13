Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Update

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
QEBR stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 35,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,514. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Virtual Medical International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28.
Virtual Medical International Company Profile
See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Virtual Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtual Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.