Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Update

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QEBR stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. 35,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,514. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. Virtual Medical International has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.28.

Virtual Medical International Company Profile

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

