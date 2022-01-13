Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,361 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

VRTS opened at $292.99 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.94 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $217.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,805 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

