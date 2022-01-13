Visal Leng Sells 600 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.43. 2,653,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,849,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

