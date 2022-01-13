Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 93,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.72. The stock had a trading volume of 58,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,615. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.