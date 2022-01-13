Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $405,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $74.25. 2,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,305. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.03 and a 200-day moving average of $70.41. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.