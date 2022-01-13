Vista Capital Partners Inc. Makes New $671,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 58,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,533. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $107.70 billion and a PE ratio of -14.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $39,990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.