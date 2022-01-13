Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) versus Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Critical Survey

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cedar Fair and Vivid Seats’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $181.55 million 14.72 -$590.24 million ($2.26) -20.81 Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A

Vivid Seats has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cedar Fair.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair -12.41% N/A -4.71% Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.1% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cedar Fair and Vivid Seats, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 0 0 7 0 3.00 Vivid Seats 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cedar Fair presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.86%. Vivid Seats has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.29%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Cedar Fair.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Vivid Seats on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America. The company was founded on May 13, 1983 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

