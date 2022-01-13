Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)’s stock price rose 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.92 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

VLPNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voestalpine AG will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

