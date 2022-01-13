Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on Vossloh in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.50 ($59.66).

Shares of VOS opened at €45.00 ($51.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $790.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.15. Vossloh has a 52 week low of €39.35 ($44.72) and a 52 week high of €49.45 ($56.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

