Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $202.88 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $143.10 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

