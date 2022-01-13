Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VYCO stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Vycor Medical has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Vycor Medical Company Profile

Vycor Medical, Inc engages in the provision of innovative surgical and therapeutic solutions to the medical community. It operates through the Vycor Medical and NovaVision segments. The Vycor Medical segment focuses on devices for neurosurgery. The NovaVision segment offers neuro stimulation therapies and diagnostic devices for the treatment and screening of vision field loss.

