Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VYCO stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,208. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Vycor Medical has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
Vycor Medical Company Profile
