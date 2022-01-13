Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $20.33 on Thursday. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.33.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Wabash National’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $87,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $203,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,222 shares of company stock worth $351,863. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after acquiring an additional 43,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wabash National by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,756,000 after purchasing an additional 153,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wabash National by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 40,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 41.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 431,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

