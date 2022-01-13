Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.94 Per Share

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Shares of WD opened at $150.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.87 and a 200-day moving average of $123.22. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $81.52 and a one year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

