Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,933 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 0.7% of World Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,520,449,000 after purchasing an additional 843,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,856,565,000 after purchasing an additional 983,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,210,285,000 after purchasing an additional 536,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

WMT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.68. 39,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,255,418. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.77. The stock has a market cap of $398.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

