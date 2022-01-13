Waves Enterprise Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $206,289.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00061403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00077374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.43 or 0.07614243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,637.62 or 0.99767013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00068727 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

