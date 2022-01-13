WBI Investments Inc. Invests $228,000 in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period.

BATS:OMFL opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24.

