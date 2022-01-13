WBI Investments Inc. Sells 118 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHS opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 1 year low of $94.93 and a 1 year high of $116.06.

