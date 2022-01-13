Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Trading Up 10.4%

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) shares shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.74. 3,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 301,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

