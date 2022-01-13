Webster Financial (WBS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect Webster Financial to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Webster Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Webster Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

