Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL):

1/13/2022 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

1/11/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “buy” rating.

1/7/2022 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $46.00.

1/5/2022 – Delta Air Lines had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Delta Air Lines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Delta Air Lines was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,232,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,258,852. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 99.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,646 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 256.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 120,132 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $3,967,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

