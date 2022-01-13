Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.07.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,620,980. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $286.59 billion, a PE ratio of 145.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.10 and its 200 day moving average is $169.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

