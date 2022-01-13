Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after purchasing an additional 334,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $35.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,071.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,433,300. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,065.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $867.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,554,314. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $900.94.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

